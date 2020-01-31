3-time All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons

by: STEVEN WINE, Associated Press

Curtis Granderson

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2016, file photo, New York Mets’ Curtis Granderson smiles at a news conference as he receives the 2016 MLB Roberto Clemente Award before Game 3 of the Major League Baseball World Series in Chicago. The three-time All-Star outfielder, who played for seven teams, announced his retirement Friday, Jan 31, 2020, after 16 seasons in the major leagues. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Three-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement Friday after 16 seasons in the major leagues.

Granderson played for seven teams. He was an All-Star for the Detroit Tigers in 2009, and for the New York Yankees in 2011 and 2012.

In 2011, he led the majors with 136 runs and led the American League with 119 RBIs while hitting 41 homers. In 2007 with Detroit, he became only the third player to collect at least 30 doubles, 20 triples, 20 homers and 20 steals in a season.

Last year Granderson batted .183 in 138 games for the Miami Marlins. He also played for Toronto, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, totaling 344 career homers and 937 RBIs while batting .249.

Granderson, who has a children’s foundation and has long been active in community work, said he’ll continue to bring baseball to in-need youngsters.

“As I reflect on my career, I realize that not much has changed since those early days in little league,” Granderson said in a statement. “My parents and family are still my greatest fans, and they impart the same message today that they did back then: Give back, never forget to enjoy the ride, and don’t think; have fun.”

