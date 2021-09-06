49ers QB Lance out of splint but still not throwing

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance showed signs of progress in returning from a finger injury but there are still questions about whether he will be able to play in the season opener.

Lance no longer needed a splint on the index finger on his throwing hand after suffering a small chip fracture in the exhibition finale on Aug. 29.

But during the open portion of practice for reporters, Lance didn’t make any throws.

Lance only went through the motions on his footwork in the backfield before making fake throws.

