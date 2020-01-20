49ers running back Tevin Coleman injures right shoulder

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) smiles next to Matt Breida (22) and Raheem Mostert during practice at the team’s NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The 49ers are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game Sunday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — 49ers running back Tevin Coleman was carted off the field in the second quarter of the NFC championship game Sunday with a right shoulder injury and was listed as out for the remainder of the game.

Coleman came up hurt at the end of a 4-yard run and left the game at the 9:32 mark of the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers after being tackled by safety Adrian Amos. San Francisco scored a touchdown the next play to take a 17-0 lead, a 9-yard run by Raheem Mostert for his TD rush of the game.

Coleman, who hurt his elbow last week in a win over Minnesota but ran for 105 yards and two scores, had six rushes for 21 yards when he left.

Packers safety Adrian Amos injured his pectoral muscle in the first half and was ruled out, then Green Bay lost cornerback Jaire Alexander to a thumb injury in the third quarter.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

