76ers’ Simmons out at least 3 more weeks with back injury

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will miss at least three more weeks with nerve issues in his lower back.

The 76ers say the All-Star will miss his eighth straight game when the Sixers play Detroit on Wednesday night. Simmons will continue to undergo daily treatment for his nerve impingement and that he is gradually increasing the activities in his strength and conditioning program.

The timeline could have Simmons back just in time for the playoffs. The 23-year-old Simmons averaged 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 54 games.

