76ers’ Tobias Harris falls in Game 3 vs. Celtics, cuts eye

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — 76ers forward Tobias Harris returned to Game 3 of Philadelphia’s first-round playoff matchup with Boston on Sunday after bloodying his face in a fall.

Harris was trying to contest a shot by Jayson Tatum at the 2:40 mark of the third quarter and inadvertently had his legs taken out from under him by Tatum. Harris fell on the left side of his face. He laid on the court for several minutes as medical staff attended to him.

He was eventually able to walk off the court on his own power with a towel over his face, but blood was visible both on the towel and on the court. Coach Brett Brown told ESPN after the quarter ended that Harris told him he was OK shortly before he left the court.

The team said he suffered a left eye laceration and was cleared after a concussion evaluation. He returned to the game with 5:12 left in the fourth quarter with a bandage over his eye.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Top plays of the week

Lincoln woman creates at-home gourmet kitchen

Robert One Minute 8-23

The "Not So Heavenly Bodies" Calendar is back!

Healthy habits prevent health issues

Back on campus

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-23-20

Minot volleyball

Northwoods League baseball

Heavy police presence in Bismarck

"MAGA" Boat Parade

High school tennis

High school football

Robert One Minute 8-22

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 8-22-20

Big 4 Scout Camp

Ride to raise money for cancer patients

Post Office Protest

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-22-20

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss