9-2 Plays of the Week

National Sports

9-2 Plays of the Week:

5. Legacy soccer: TJ Seidel scores on a free kick against Minot.

4. Fargo South football: Running back Khafo Lahai goes down the sideline for a 73-yard touchdown run against Mandan.

3. Minot State women’s soccer: Haley Berryman scores a goal with her back to the keeper.

2. Fargo South football: Receiver Sibomana Enoch comes down with a catch in double coverage to continue a final-minute drive right before the half against Mandan.

1. Duluth football: Running back Wade Sullivan sheds several Minot State tackles on his way to a 70-yard touchdown run against the Beavers.

