92-year-old Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at home

FILE – In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks during his induction into the team’s Ring of Honor prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles. Scully took a fall in his home Tuesday, April 21, 2020, and was taken to the hospital, where he was “resting comfortably,” the Dodgers announced Thursday, April 23. “I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it,” the Hall of Fame broadcaster said in the team’s statement posted on Twitter. Scully, 92, called Dodgers games for 67 seasons, spanning 13 National League pennants, six World Series championships, and a move across the country. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been hospitalized after falling at his Los Angeles-area home.

The team says the 92-year-old fell Tuesday and was taken to the hospital for observation. Scully is resting comfortably and is expected to be released soon.

“I won’t be doing anymore head-first sliding,” he said in a quote posted on the team’s Twitter account. “I never liked it.”

Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years. He began in 1950 when the team was located in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

