BRONX, NY (KXNET) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has topped a record that no other American League baseball player has been able to do for 61 years — hit 62 home runs in a single season.

Judge broke the record on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of the game.

The record, of course, (61 home runs in a season), has been held by New York Yankees star and Fargo, North Dakota native, Roger Maris.

Maris set the record in 1961 when he broke the legendary Babe Ruth’s record of 60 home runs in a season.