Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco expecting baby girl in 2020

National Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Servando Carrasco, Alex Morgan

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo, LA Galaxy’s Servando Carrasco, left, and U.S. women’s national soccer team player Alex Morgan arrive at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The couple are expecting their first child, according to an announcement Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, on social media. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

U.S. national soccer team star Alex Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco are expecting their first child.

Morgan and Carrasco, who is a midfielder for the LA Galaxy, made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

They posed with a sign that read: “Adding 1 more to the Fam … April 2020 Baby Girl.”

Morgan, who was on the U.S. team that won the World Cup this summer in France, added in a Twitter post: “We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon.”

Morgan’s season with the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League was cut short by a knee injury. She and Carrasco met at the University of California, where both played soccer. They were married on New Year’s Eve in 2014.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Savanna's Act

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savanna's Act"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Stanley Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley Elementary"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Pardons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pardons"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge