Amendola reportedly returning to Lions on 1-year deal

DETROIT (AP) — Danny Amendola appears to be staying with the Detroit Lions.

A Foxsports.com writer, citing unidentified sources, reported Saturday on Twitter that Amendola was signing a one-year deal with the Lions. Erik Burkhardt, Amendola’s agent, retweeted that report and congratulated Amendola on “another well-earned deal.”

Burkhardt did not respond to an email from The Associated Press.

Amendola caught 62 passes for 678 yards and a touchdown last year in his first season with the Lions.

Amendola just finished his 11th NFL season. He played four seasons with the Rams, five with the Patriots and one for the Dolphins before joining the Lions.

Detroit finished 3-12-1 last season, but its receiving corps was fine. Kenny Golladay (65 catches, 1,190 yards, 11 TDs) and Marvin Jones (62 catches, 779 yards, nine TDs) teamed up with Amendola to form a productive trio.

