Anderson, Pirates win 2-0 to stop Brewers’ 11-game run

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched seven sparkling innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended Milwaukee’s 11-game winning streak Sunday with a 2-0 victory over the Brewers.

Kevin Newman homered and Wilmer Difo had an RBI double as the Pirates stopped a six-game slide.

Milwaukee managed just three hits off Anderson (4-8), who broke a personal five-game skid. The left-hander struck out six and walked two while throwing 93 pitches.

“He dominated,” Newman said. “He hit his spots, he was making pitches, he had great tempo for us, just got the ball, grabbed it and go. It was an awesome start for him and an awesome start for the team.”

Milwaukee’s winning streak was the second-longest in franchise history. The Brewers won their first 13 games in 1987.

Anderson had gone eight starts without a win since May 9 when he beat the Cubs in Chicago.

“Honestly, I don’t even pay attention to wins,” Anderson said. “My goal is not to pay attention to the stats but to stay in the game as long as you can and do what you can to help the team win. Sometimes you win and sometimes you don’t.

“This one was a big one for us. We’ve been scuffling a little bit. It was huge to get this one.”

David Bednar and Richard Rodriguez finished the four-hitter with one inning apiece. Rodriguez earned his 11th save in 13 opportunities by completing the Pirates’ third shutout of the season.

Willy Adames led off the ninth with a double against Rodriguez but was stranded at second base. The Brewers were blanked for the sixth time overall but first since May 18.

Newman opened the scoring in the first inning with a home run down the left-field line with one out. It was his third of the season.

“He got us on the board, and we haven’t had a lead in a while,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “It gives you a little bit of a sigh of relief.”

Freddy Peralta (7-3) had control issues with five walks in six innings. However, he allowed just two runs and three hits while striking out seven.

“They weren’t swinging at my slider a lot today,” Peralta said. “That’s why I had to make more pitches than normal. But I was trying to do my best attacking and competing.”

The Brewers loaded the bases with one out in the second, but Peralta bunted into an inning-ending 1-2-4 double play.

The Pirates made it 2-0 in the sixth when Difo sliced an RBI double inside third base. That was one of just four Pittsburgh hits.

The Brewers lost for only the second time in their last 21 day games. They had also beaten the Pirates six straight times.

PIRATES MOVES

Pittsburgh added a relief pitcher by recalling right-hander Nick Mears from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioning righty Cody Ponce to the same club. Ponce started Saturday and was tagged for five runs in 1 2/3 innings of an 11-2 loss to the Brewers.

First baseman John Nogowski is expected to join the team Monday. He was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday for cash.

PEREZ HEADS OVERSEAS

INF/OF Hernan Perez was granted his release at Triple-A Nashville by the Brewers to sign with the Kanwha Eagles in the Korea Baseball Organization. The 10-year veteran made his major league debut in 2012 and has played for four teams, including five seasons with Milwaukee.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LF Christian Yelich got the day off after starting the previous nine games. Manager Craig Counsell is being careful with Yelich’s workload after the 2018 NL MVP was sidelined by back problems for nearly five weeks in April and May.

Pirates: Rookie RHP Luis Oviedo (left quad strain) was set to begin a rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Sunday night.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 1.87 ERA) starts Monday night against Mets rookie RHP Tylor Megill (0-0, 4.82) in the opener of a three-game series at New York. Woodruff has won both career starts against the Mets.

Pirates: Open a three-game home series against Atlanta on Monday night with RHP Chase DeJong (0-3, 5.65 ERA) facing LHP Max Fried (5-4, 4.16). DeJong has lost his last three starts after getting no-decisions in his first three.

