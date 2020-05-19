Angels plan employee furloughs amid coronavirus pandemic

National Sports

by: GREG BEACHAM, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels will implement furloughs across their organization starting June 1, becoming the latest team to take steps against the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey issued a statement on the decision Tuesday.

“We, like businesses throughout the United States, are making difficult decisions to protect our long-term stability,” Garvey said. “We are assisting all staff by paying health care through the end of the year. We are also contributing $1 Million to an Angels Employee Assistance Fund to provide grants for those in need.”

The Angels’ furloughs will impact employees across the front office, scouting department, player development department and minor league system. They had already pledged to pay their employees through May.

The $1 million employee assistance fund is separate from the $1.2 million already put up by the team to pay Angel Stadium’s roughly 1,800 workers. The furloughed employees will keep their medical benefits for the rest of the year or until Oct. 31, depending on their contracts.

The Tampa Bay Rays have already implemented furloughs, while the Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds also plan furloughs, including some baseball operations employees. Other teams have cut employees’ salaries, and more announcements of furloughs are expected as the lack of game revenue widely impacts the sport.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

