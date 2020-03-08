Antetokounmpo has knee sprain, will miss at least 2 games

National Sports
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, knocks down Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

PHOENIX (AP) — Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a minor knee sprain and will miss at least the Milwaukee Bucks’ next two games.

The Bucks said Sunday that Antetokounmpo had an MRI and was examined by team doctor William Raasch. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of Antetokounmpo’s left knee.

The 6-foot-11 forward will miss the two remaining games on the Bucks’ trip — Sunday at Phoenix and Monday at Denver. His status for the Bucks’ home game Thursday against Boston will be determined later.

“The way they described it to me is we’ll see how the next few days go and kind of evaluate him and see where he is then,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Antetokounmpo took a hard fall late in a 113-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakerson Friday night. He remained in the game but appeared to be limping as he walked off the court afterward.

“Overall we’re very pleased,” Budenholzer said. “I think this is about as good an outcome and prognosis as we could hope for, I guess, unless it was nothing.”

Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA in scoring (29.6 points per game) and fourth in rebounding (13.7). He also averages 5.8 assists.

