Anthony starting in Trail Blazers debut vs. Pelicans

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Carmelo Anthony, Justin Holiday

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony, left, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Justin Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. A person familiar with the details says Anthony is returning to the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers. The 10-time All-Star has not played since a short stint with the Rockets ended a little more than a year ago after just 10 games. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Portland coach Terry Stotts says Carmelo Anthony will start at forward in his Trail Blazers debut against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

The 35-year-old Anthony agreed to contract terms with Portland last week but was officially signed Tuesday after passing a recent physical.

The 16-year veteran’s first game with his fifth NBA team comes in the same city — and across the street — from where he led Syracuse to an NCAA national title in 2003.

The 6-foot-8 Anthony began his NBA career in Denver, where he played seven-plus seasons before being traded in 2011 to the New York Knicks, where he spent six-plus seasons. He also has played one each with Oklahoma City and Houston. The Rockets traded him to Chicago last January, but the Bulls cut him before he played a game.

He has averaged 24 points in 1,064 career regular season games.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

