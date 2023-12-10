UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Lauren Betts has been nearly unstoppable around the basket this season, shooting 77% from the field.

UCLA’s 6-foot-7 center had 22 points and 18 rebounds to help No. 2 UCLA beat 20th-ranked Florida State 95-78 on Sunday at the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

“I’d be the most foolish coach not to give her touches,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. “It creates for the people around her.”

Charisma Osborne and Angela Dugalic added 16 points each for the balanced Bruins (9-0), who had five players score in double figures. UCLA started the game scoring 13 of the opening 15 points and led 20-5 as Florida State made just one of its first 14 shots.

Betts had six quick points as the Seminoles had little answer for the sophomore post player. Florida State finally got going at the end of the quarter behind Carla Viegas’ five points to trail 26-17 after one.

Florida State (7-3) hung around by hitting 3-pointers and only trailed 47-37 before the Bruins scored seven straight to go into the half up 54-40. Betts had 18 points at the break, hitting nine of 10 shots.

The Seminoles collapsed inside against Betts in the second half and got within 64-55 late in the third quarter before the Bruins scored 10 straight to put the game away.

“They are an amazing basketball team, really talented, excited to see them go far this season,” Florida State coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “Happy for the way we battled today. Ta’Niya did what Ta’Niya does.”

Ta’Niya Latson scored 26 to lead the Seminoles while Sara Bejedi added 19.

While the two teams had never played before Sunday, they do have a connection as Close served as Florida State’s associate head coach from 2004-11 before getting the job with the Bruins.

The Seminoles were looking to tie their highest-ranked win in program history against UCLA. The Seminoles defeated No. 2 Duke at home, 80-74, on Feb. 4, 2004, and also defeated No. 2 Louisville on the road, 50-49, on Jan. 21, 2018.

HOME AWAY FROM HOME

This is Florida State’s fourth trip to Mohegan Sun over the past eight seasons. The Seminoles played UConn twice (2015 and 2022) and also faced Michigan (2019) in the home of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun. Wyckoff spent three seasons playing for the Sun from 2003-05.

UP NEXT:

Florida State: Visits Drexel on Dec. 17.

UCLA: Visits No. 12 Ohio State on Dec. 18.

