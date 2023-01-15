LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houston’s Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason and Sacramento’s Malik Monk have been fined for an on-court altercation during Friday’s game, and Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate with the Rockets were suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area.

The NBA announced the discipline on Sunday, when Green and Tate served their suspensions against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Our guys got to stay on the bench,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said.

Mathews was fined $35,000 for initiating the altercation after pursuing a loose ball and taunting Monk. Monk was fined $25,000 for continuing the altercation and taunting Mathews.

Eason’s $30,000 fine involved escalating the situation and making inadvertent contact with a referee during the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 139-114 win over the Rockets.

Mathews, Monk and Eason were given technical fouls and ejected.

