AP source: Angels, C Castro agree to $6.85M, 1-year deal

National Sports

by: JAKE SEINER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Jason Castro

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Twins catcher Jason Castro pauses during the team’s baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit. The Los Angeles Angels and Castro have agreed to a $6.85 million, one-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night, Jan. 2, 2020. because the deal was pending a successful physical and had not been announced. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The Los Angeles Angels and catcher Jason Castro have agreed to a $6.85 million, one-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal was pending a successful physical and had not been announced.

The 32-year-old Castro was an All-Star with Houston in 2013 and has a strong defensive reputation. He batted .232 with 13 home runs and a .767 OPS in 79 games for the Minnesota Twins last season.

Los Angeles used five players at catcher last year, with Jonathan Lucroy and Kevan Smith getting the most starts. Angels backstops combined to bat .221 with 15 home runs and were valued at -0.6 wins above replacement (per FanGraphs). Castro has been worth at least 1.6 WAR in six of the past seven seasons.

Castro is set to join a lineup that also added All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon on a $245 million, seven-year deal last month.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3"

A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead"

New Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Treatment"

furry friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friday"

Kidder County vs Ellendale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County vs Ellendale"

Ice Jams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jams"

New Freeze

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Freeze"

Structure Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Structure Fire"

Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Beulah BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah BBall"

SM Boys BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Boys BBall"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Winter Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Firefighting"

Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under 100"

Western Woman of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Western Woman of the Year"

Snow Removal Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Issues"

Election Packet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Packet"

Bismarck Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Airport"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge