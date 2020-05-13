AP source: Miami Marlins to furlough some employees June 1

National Sports

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins will temporarily furlough 90 to 100 baseball operations employees beginning June 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the decision said Wednesday.

The person confirmed the furloughs to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins didn’t comment publicly.

About 40 percent of the baseball operations staff will be affected, with the status of those furloughed to be evaluated monthly, the person said. Their health benefits will continue through the end of October.

Last month Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told team employees he was forgoing his salary during the pandemic, and other members of the executive team agreed to take pay cuts.

Major League Baseball’s opening day was to have been March 26. Owners have discussed the possibility of starting the season around the Fourth of July in ballparks without fans.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

