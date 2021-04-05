AP source: MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field

National Sports

by: PAT GRAHAM, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Two F-16 jets from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Colo., fly over Coors Field before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies on opening day, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 8-5. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year’s Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because MLB hadn’t announced the move yet. The commissioner’s office was expected to declare Tuesday that the Colorado Rockies will host the game.

ESPN was first to report the decision.

MLB pulled the July 13 game from Truist Park in Atlanta in response to Georgia voting rules that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp quickly signed into law March 25. Critics, including the CEOs of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, have condemned the changes as being too restrictive.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft from Atlanta after discussions with individual players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd last year, the commissioner said in a statement.

Kemp has vowed to defend the measure, and other Republicans have criticized MLB’s move. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott backed out of throwing the first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opener on Monday and said the state would not seek to host the All-Star Game or any other special MLB events.

Coors Field last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998, the fourth season for the stadium and sixth for the Rockies franchise.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Coffee Cruise

KX Convo: Chris Hagan

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/5

Study: Wearing masks can help reduce your allergies

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/5

Monday's Forecast: A slight chance for rain and cooler

NDC APR 5

ND PIGGYTALES- OTS

BSC Baseball

Plays of the Week

Mike's Full Forecast

Second Easter service in a pandemic

Sun April 4, 2021 - Evening One Minute Forecast

Sun April 4, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

College Sports

Hockey

College enrollment in North Dakota

Mike's Full Forecast 4/3/2021

Sat, April 3, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News