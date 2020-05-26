AP Source: Pistons starting search for general manager

National Sports

by: NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons are beginning a search for a candidate who could became the team’s general manager, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team had not announced its plans. Ed Stefanski, a senior advisor to owner Tom Gores, has been running basketball operations for the Pistons and will remain as the team’s top basketball executive. Detroit is moving toward adding a general manager to the front office as well.

The GM spot for the Pistons has been vacant since the team overhauled its front office two years ago. Stan Van Gundy had been the team’s coach and team president, with Jeff Bower serving as GM. After the Pistons moved on from Van Gundy in 2018, Stefanski took over the front office and Dwane Casey became the coach.

Detroit hired Malik Rose as an assistant general manager in 2018, but there has been no official GM.

The Pistons made the playoffs last season but were 20-46 in 2019-20 when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

New Vehicle Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Vehicle Shortage"

Plans if Positive Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans if Positive Cases"

Kids and Anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids and Anxiety"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26"

Second Mass Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Mass Testing"

Foods Coordinator

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foods Coordinator"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26"

Mail-In Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mail-In Voting"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/26"

Tuesday's forecast: Mostly sunny, light wind and 70s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Mostly sunny, light wind and 70s"

Fallen Officer Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen Officer Parade"

Bottineau Memorial Day Flags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bottineau Memorial Day Flags"

Hettinger-Scranton Baseball missing season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Baseball missing season"

Legacy softball losing seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy softball losing seniors"

N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day"

Sioux Softball state hopes on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sioux Softball state hopes on hold"

Memorial Day Family Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Day Family Tradition"

Korean War Vet Gets Medals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Korean War Vet Gets Medals"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge