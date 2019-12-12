Live Now
WATCH NOW: Judiciary Committee voting on articles of impeachment

AP source: Porcello, Mets agree to $10 million, 1-year deal

National Sports

by: RONALD BLUM, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Rick Porcello

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox’s Rick Porcello pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, in Boston. Former AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and the New York Mets have a agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, because the agreement had not been announced. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and the New York Mets have agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.

A right-hander who turns 31 on Dec. 27, Porcello joins a rotation that includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz.

Porcello grew up in New Jersey and went to Seton Hall Prep in West Orange.

He was 14-12 with a 5.52 ERA in 32 starts last year, his fifth and final season with Boston. His best year for the Red Sox was 2016, when he went 22-4 and won the AL Cy Young.

“He’s done it,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said. “He’s been battle tested. He’s performed in the playoffs. He’s got rings on his fingers.”

Porcello has a 149-118 record and 4.36 ERA in 11 big league seasons, the first six with Detroit.

New York also has a pending one-year contract with right-hander Michael Wacha. With Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman also preparing to come to spring training as starters, the Mets have eight potential starters vying for five spots in spring training.

“I think we’re probably the deepest starting pitching rotation in baseball,” Van Wagenen said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Temperatures Fall Throughout Friday And Plunge For Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temperatures Fall Throughout Friday And Plunge For Saturday"

Bisman Power 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bisman Power 100"

Holiday Train Coming Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Train Coming Sunday"

Ice Cold Christmas Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Cold Christmas Preview"

HS Wrestling 12.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling 12.12.19"

KX Storm Team Full Late Night Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Late Night Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Livestock Transport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Livestock Transport"

WSC Monument

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC Monument"

Snow Removal Costs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Costs"

New Fire Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Fire Equipment"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Flasher HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher HS"

Youth Homelessness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Youth Homelessness"

Electric Cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electric Cars"

N.D. State Auditor Josh Gallion discusses time in office; former 36-year employee expresses concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. State Auditor Josh Gallion discusses time in office; former 36-year employee expresses concerns"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

BECEP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BECEP"

Police Drop-offs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Drop-offs"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge