AP source: Porcello, Mets agree to $10 million, 1-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and the New York Mets have agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.

A right-hander who turns 31 on Dec. 27, Porcello joins a rotation that includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz.

Porcello grew up in New Jersey and went to Seton Hall Prep in West Orange.

He was 14-12 with a 5.52 ERA in 32 starts last year, his fifth and final season with Boston. His best year for the Red Sox was 2016, when he went 22-4 and won the AL Cy Young.

“He’s done it,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said. “He’s been battle tested. He’s performed in the playoffs. He’s got rings on his fingers.”

Porcello has a 149-118 record and 4.36 ERA in 11 big league seasons, the first six with Detroit.

New York also has a pending one-year contract with right-hander Michael Wacha. With Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman also preparing to come to spring training as starters, the Mets have eight potential starters vying for five spots in spring training.

“I think we’re probably the deepest starting pitching rotation in baseball,” Van Wagenen said.

