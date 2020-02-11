Red Sox promote Ron Roenicke to interim manager

National Sports

by: JIMMY GOLEN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Brandon Workman

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Brandon Workman leaves after reporting for spring training baseball Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to manager Tuesday, hiring him to replace Alex Cora on the day the team’s pitchers and catchers reported for the start of spring training.

The move is an indication that Roenicke — and perhaps the entire Red Sox organization — will escape punishment in baseball’s sign-stealing investigation. Cora was let go for his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating, but the team has maintained that there was no similar scheme in Boston when the Red Sox won it all in 2018.

A decision from Major League Baseball had been expected before the start of spring training, but a person with knowledge of the probe said the investigation would continue into next week. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because there was no formal announcement.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week that he hoped to have the investigation wrapped before the start of spring training; Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported Tuesday and have their first workout Wednesday.

Roenicke, 63, takes over a team that is dealing with the fallout not only from the cheating investigation but also the salary dump of onetime AL MVP Mookie Betts and Cy Young winner David Price.

The Red Sox let Cora go after he was identified as the ringleader in the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme during their 2017 World Series championship season. Boston won a franchise-record 108 regular-season games and the World Series in Cora’s first year, then followed that up by missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Roenicke spent five years as the Brewers manager, winning 96 games and the NL Central title in his first season and finishing as runner-up for NL manager of the year. In all, he led Milwaukee to a 342-331 record in five seasons.

Roenicke batted .238 with 17 homers and 113 RBIs as an outfielder and pinch hitter with six teams from 1981-88. The younger brother of major-leaguer Gary Roenicke, he went on to coach in the Dodgers and Angels systems before taking over the Brewers in the 2011 season.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this story.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11"

Marijuana Measure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Measure"

Bowbells Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowbells Recycling"

Kenmare Elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare Elections"

Fargo Officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Officer"

Allergies on VDay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allergies on VDay"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11"

Video shows moment Perry County school bus overturned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video shows moment Perry County school bus overturned"

Perry County bus crash caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Perry County bus crash caught on camera"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11"

What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight"

Credit Score

Thumbnail for the video titled "Credit Score"

Flood Protection Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Protection Meeting"

Candidate For Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candidate For Minot City Council"

Motivational Speakers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motivational Speakers"

TRNP Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Road"

Four Day School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Day School Week"

Giving Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Hearts"

Bismarck HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck HS Bball"

Maria Mann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maria Mann"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge