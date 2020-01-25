AP source: Story, Rockies agree to $27.5 million, 2-yr deal

National Sports

by: PAT GRAHAM, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (AP) — All-Star shortstop Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $27.5 million, two-year contract that avoids an arbitration hearing, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the agreement was pending a physical and had not been announced.

Story can become a free agent following the 2021 World Series. When players and teams exchanged proposed 2020 salaries in salary arbitration two weeks ago, he asked for $11.5 million and Colorado offered him $10.75 million.

A slick fielder and power hitter, the 27-year-old Story had 35 home runs and 23 stolen bases last season — making him the second shortstop in major league history with multiple 30-20 seasons. Alex Rodriguez is the other one.

Story also set career highs in runs (111), batting average (.294) and on-base percentage (.363) in 2019.

A first-round draft pick in 2011, Story is a career .276 hitter since making his debut in April 2016. He is coming off his fourth consecutive season with at least 20 homers. He’s the first shortstop in big league history to begin his career with four straight 20-homer seasons.

Story won his second Silver Slugger Award last year. He’s the 10th Colorado player to win that award multiple times.

The Rockies are poised to have both stars on the left side of their infield locked up for the next two seasons — at least it appears that way.

Nolan Arenado, a five-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner at third base, recently said he felt a level of “disrespect” from the Rockies’ front office in the wake of trade rumors and the team not being active in player acquisition this winter. Arenado hit a career-high .315 with 41 home runs, 118 RBIs and a .962 OPS last season.

The slugger agreed to a $260 million, eight-year contract with the Rockies last February. But he can opt out of the deal after the 2021 season and become a free agent.

The Rockies are coming off a dreary 71-91 campaign after making the playoffs two years in a row. They’ve been quiet all offseason — well, except for the constant speculation that Arenado could be shipped out.

One of the moves the team made was locking up right-handed reliever Scott Oberg, who was eligible for arbitration before reaching a $13 million, three-year deal with the Rockies last month.

Colorado catcher Tony Wolters could be headed toward an arbitration hearing next month after requesting a raise from $960,000 to $2,475,000. The Rockies offered $1.9 million.

The club agreed to one-year deals with four other players who were eligible for arbitration. Right-hander Jon Gray received a raise from $2,925,000 to $5.6 million, left-hander Kyle Freeland from $565,000 to $2,875,000, outfielder David Dahl from $584,288 to $2,425,000, and reliever Carlos Estévez from $565,000 to $1.08 million.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday Night Frenzy - Class B, Class A Basketball, Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Class B, Class A Basketball, Gymnastics"

Friday Night Frenzy - Wrestling, Swimming, Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Wrestling, Swimming, Hockey"

Joan Kahl Passes Away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joan Kahl Passes Away"

New Dance Studio

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Dance Studio"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Surrey Pizza Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Pizza Place"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Friday, January 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Winter Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Donations"

TMAR

Thumbnail for the video titled "TMAR"

DOCR

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOCR"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

Prison Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prison Hiring"

Brianna Diede

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brianna Diede"

Cookies 4 You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cookies 4 You"

Muus Lumber & Hardware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Muus Lumber & Hardware"

Souris Valley Animal Shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Souris Valley Animal Shelter"

Pawsitively Furbulous Grooming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pawsitively Furbulous Grooming"

MAFB Airman

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Airman"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge