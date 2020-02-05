AP Top 25 Podcast: Big change proposed for NCAA transfers

National Sports

by: RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press

Posted:

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow (28) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Samford in Auburn, Ala. Whitlow has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, Tigers coach Gus Malzahn confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Transfer rules could be changing in college sports in a big way.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss the Big Ten’s proposal to allow all athletes to transfer one time without having to sit out a season.

Dodd broke the news last week that Big Ten athletic directors were planning to put forth a proposal that could become NCAA law as soon as the fall of 2021.

How did college sports get to a place where an idea that was once seen as too radical is now being supported by a Power Five conference?

Also, could this help bring some parity to college football? Or make it even more imbalanced at the very top?

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

