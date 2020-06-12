AP Top 25 Podcast: College football preseason takes shape

National Sports

by: RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The path to playing college football has been laid out by the NCAA.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss the proposed extend preseason put in place to make up for the preparation time taken away by the pandemic.

There are plenty of hopeful signs that the season will start on time all over the country. Schools are welcoming back athletes and testing them for coronavirus, but there is no consensus on what is the best way to go about protecting a team from the COVID-19.

Plus, why are some athletic directors pushing back against loosening restrictions on name, image and likeness now?

And what is the value of a statement from a coach about racial injustice?

__

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Friday, June 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Dennis Sentencing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dennis Sentencing"

Project Renew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project Renew"

Business Beat: Thrift Stores & Covid-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat: Thrift Stores & Covid-19"

Bike Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Shortage"

Lillian's Renovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lillian's Renovation"

ATV Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATV Safety"

Mandan Footgolf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Footgolf"

foot golf Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "foot golf Minot"

Police Reform

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Reform"

Time Outdoors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Time Outdoors"

Couple Reunited

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couple Reunited"

Signs of Positivity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signs of Positivity"

Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/12"

Prepare for a windy and hot weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a windy and hot weekend"

FURRY FRIDAY 6-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY 6-12"

Life Hacks: Coke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Coke"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge