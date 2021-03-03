AP Top 25 Podcast: College football’s biggest underachievers

by: RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

New Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Josh Heupel, left, shakes hands with University of Tennessee athletics director Danny White after being presented a jersey speaks during an introductory press conference at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Caitie McLekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Tennessee’s turmoil. Southern California’s struggles. Nebraska’s search for an identity in a changing college football landscape.

What programs are the biggest underachievers and why?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Steven Godfrey of Banner Society joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to take on the task of finding each conference’s most egregious underachiever.

Can anybody wrestle the title away from Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Why Texas is not the choice in the Big 12. And how USC being unable to maximize its potential hurts all of college football.

Plus, new Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea joins the show and shares his vision for transforming the Commodores.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

