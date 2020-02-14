AP Top 25 Podcast: Examining NCAA issues with former insider

National Sports

by: RALPH D RUSSO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

From NCAA investigator to college athlete advocate.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, AP’s Ralph Russo is joined by Tim Nevius, a former Division I baseball player who worked for five years as an NCAA investigator after leaving law school.

Now Nevius works to change college sports by representing athletes and pushing for reforms to NCAA rules regarding compensation for name, image and likeness and transfers. Nevius explains why he believes NCAA rules are often inherently unfair to the athletes. And why changing them won’t mean the end of football Saturdays and March Madness.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 2"

The Horners

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Horners"

Drug Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Bust"

Dawn Morsette

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dawn Morsette"

Bakken Elem Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bakken Elem Blankets"

WSC Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC Enrollment"

Remembering Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Hearts"

Tying the Knot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tying the Knot"

Best/Worst VDay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best/Worst VDay"

Sweetheart Serenades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sweetheart Serenades"

Imagination Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "Imagination Library"

Gun Range

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Range"

Minot City Hall Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Hall Security"

Fire in Harvey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire in Harvey"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/14"

NDGF Violations

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDGF Violations"

Hemp Dispensary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp Dispensary"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/14"

Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge