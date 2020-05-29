AP Top 25 Podcast: Looking for 2020’s Burrow or Baylor

National Sports

by: RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. No. 1 overall pick Burrow and the rest of the rookie class will begin preparing for their first seasons in the NFL at home instead of at minicamps and team facilities this month. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Baylor and Minnesota went from unranked to conference title contenders in 2019.

Joe Burrow went from middle-of-the-pack quarterback to Heisman Trophy winner. In 2020, what teams and players have a chance to be the next Baylor or Burrow?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast,USA Today’s Paul Myerberg joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about potentially surprising players and Heisman Trophy candidates not name Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields.

In the Big Ten, could Northwestern bounce back in the West with a new transfer quarterback? Could Pittsburgh be in position to contend in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s wide-open Coastal Division?

Also, there are lots of encouraging signs college football will start on time, but the coronavirus is likely to make this a most unusual season.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck Blast Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast Softball"

Lauren Ware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren Ware"

Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Cattle Market Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Market Trouble"

Care19 Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Security"

Sports on Tap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports on Tap"

Service Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service Award"

Scholarship Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scholarship Fund"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20"

Robert One Minute 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-29"

Furry Friday 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday 5-29"

Bobbleheads for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbleheads for COVID-19"

Nail Salons New Norm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nail Salons New Norm"

Mr. Baseball, Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Baseball, Bottineau"

Car of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car of the Year"

Military Affairs Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Affairs Williston"

Rotary Donates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Donates"

Rotary Club Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Club Donations"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge