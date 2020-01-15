Closings
AP Top 25 Podcast: LSU’s historic run; What’s next in 2020?

National Sports

by: RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU won the national championship with a uniquely spectacular season from quarterback Joe Burrow.

On the last AP Top 25 College Football Podcastpresented by Regions Bank of the 2019 season, USA Today’s Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg join Ralph Russo to wrap up LSU’s title game victory against Clemson and try to put the Tigers’ dominance into historical perspective.

Is LSU an all-time great team? And what did we learn about Trevor Lawrence in his first college loss.

Then it’s on to 2020. What will be the story lines likely to define next season? Where does LSU go without Burrow? How does Alabama bounce back from its first season without a playoff appearance?

What coaches have something to prove in 2020?

