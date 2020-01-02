AP Top 25 Podcast: Targeting, conspiracy theories and Tua

National Sports

by: RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Clemson safety Nolan Turner (24) celebrates after his interception against Ohio State during the final minute of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Debate about the targeting rule and officiating conspiracy theories came in the aftermath of the College Football Playoff semifinal.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, Andy Staples joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss what can and cannot be done to make targeting better. And why nobody was really out to get Ohio State.

The entire football world, both college and pro, is waiting to find out whether injured Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will enter the draft. Staples and Russo discuss what could go into that decision.

Plus, how to quantify success at Florida and Notre Dame. And do these seasons count as successful?

____

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

