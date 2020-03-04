AP Top 25 Podcast: The state of college football officiating

National Sports

by: RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A tweak to targeting. Suggestions for replay review. An end to officials being hired and assigned by conferences.

On this week’s AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, former longtime NFL Terry McAulay joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about the state of college football officiating and his ideas to.

The NCAA football rules committee proposed some rules tweaks last week and talked about targeting and players faking injuries. McAulay breaks down some of the proposals and explains why the committee has been reluctant to change the targeting rule and why officials can’t be expected to regulate player injuries.

Conferences are trying to restore confidence in their officiating by being more active on social media and more transparent when it comes to explaining controversial calls. McAulay says he has has a better way for conferences to support their officials.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Childcare in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Childcare in Williston"

Minot Caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Caucus"

Bus Cameras

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Cameras"

Baesler Exclusive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baesler Exclusive"

Brandi Jude

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandi Jude"

River Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "River Road"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Tioga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga"

KX Gives Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Gives Back"

Spring Snowmelt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Snowmelt"

Winter Ticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Ticks"

Rice Bowl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rice Bowl"

Park Updates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Park Updates"

The Blizzard Of 1966

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Blizzard Of 1966"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4"

Stand Your Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stand Your Ground"

Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers"

Sanford Music Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Music Therapy"

BAESLER'S STATEMENT

Thumbnail for the video titled "BAESLER'S STATEMENT"

Macy Christianson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy Christianson"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge