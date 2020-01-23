Closings
AP Top 25 Podcast: What's next for NCAA's NIL policy?

National Sports

by: RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — The NCAA is trying to figure out how it can allow athletes to be compensated for their fame, while still preserving its rules for amateurism.

What’s next in the debate over name, image and likeness rights?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss what might come out of this week’s NCAA convention. How will college sports attempt to craft NCAA legislation when it has become clear that federal lawmakers will ultimately decide how this plays out?

Closer to the field, why LSU will be a unique defending champion and where might one of the top transfer quarterbacks be headed?

Also, what does Justin Fuente’s interest in the Baylor job mean for him at Virginia Tech?

