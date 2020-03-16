Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

April NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Las Vegas

National Sports

by: BARRY WILNER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It’s not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday the draft will take place April 23-25 as scheduled, but under a modified format still being developed. The draft will be televised regardless of its venue or format.

“In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the city of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans” the league said in a statement.

The NFL says it is exploring “innovative options” for how the process will be handled and will provide that information as it becomes available.

“This decision reflects our foremost priority: the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” Goodell said. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the city of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16"

Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Miller Elementary Bike Helmets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miller Elementary Bike Helmets"

SPRING BREAK EXTENDED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SPRING BREAK EXTENDED"

PARKS AND RECS

Thumbnail for the video titled "PARKS AND RECS"

TSA More Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "TSA More Sanitizer"

Amateur Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amateur Hockey"

Trump - "Stop Buying"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump - "Stop Buying""

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Sunday CDC on Gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday CDC on Gatherings"

Free Lunch Ward County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Lunch Ward County"

ND School Presser

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND School Presser"

Robert one Minute 3-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert one Minute 3-15"

CHI Policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Policy"

Hostfest Suspending Tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest Suspending Tickets"

Starbucks To-Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks To-Go"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge