Astros owner apologizes to SI reporter, retracts statement

FILE – In this Jan. 17, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros Senior Director of Baseball Operations Brandon Taubman attends a baseball news conference in Houston. The Astros have fired Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters following Houston’s pennant-winning victory over the New York Yankees. (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has sent a letter to a Sports Illustrated reporter to apologize for his team accusing her of trying to “fabricate a story.”

Stephanie Apstein reported Monday night that Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters during the team’s celebration after clinching the AL pennant. The comments involved closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy, and were punctuated with a profanity.

After the SI story was published, the Astros called it “misleading and completely irresponsible.” Other reporters corroborated what Apstein wrote, and Taubman was fired on Thursday.

In the letter Apstein posted Sunday on Twitter, Crane wrote that he was apologizing and retracting the team’s initial statement.

“We were wrong and I am sorry that we initially questioned your professionalism,” Crane wrote. “We retract that statement, and I assure you that the Houston Astros will learn from this experience.”

