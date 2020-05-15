Attorney says he has affidavits clearing Seahawks’ Dunbar

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, then Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) reacts after intercepting a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel during the second half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md. Police in South Florida are trying to find New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Dunbar after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party. Miramar police issued arrest warrants for both men Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

MIAMI (AP) — The attorney for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar says he has five signed affidavits from witnesses that exonerate his client in an armed robbery.

Attorney Michael Grieco told The Associated Press on Friday that the five witnesses attested that Dunbar was not involved in the robbery earlier this week. Grieco said the affidavits were presented to prosecutors in Broward County but authorities still want Dunbar to turn himself in.

Greico has been in contact with authorities regarding Dunbar’s surrender but declined to say when that would happen.

“Law enforcement and the state attorney’s office are both now aware that my client is innocent,” Greico said.

Police in Miramar, Florida, issued arrest warrants Thursday for Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party. Each man faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The residential community is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.

The Seahawks said they were aware of the situation and were deferring comment to the league and local investigators.

Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, released a statement on Instagram

“We understand that the officers can only base warrants on what was told to them at the time,” Cohen wrote. “We have had affidavits from several witnesses that also dispute the allegations and exculpate our client.

“Our investigator has had them for some time. We would have rather presented them to the court at the proper time, rather than in the media, but in this day and age, people rush to judgement (sic). Where some seek publicity, we seek justice. I look forward to moving this case forward to proper conclusion, as we believe our client is innocent of any charges.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

