1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Gov. Burgum’s daily news conference on COVID-19 WATCH: Good Day Dakota

Aussie’s message to Olympians: Don’t be discouraged, adjust

National Sports

by: JOHN PYE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Patty Mills, Delon Wright

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) drives around Dallas Mavericks guard Delon Wright (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Patty Mills for Prime Minister. In a statesman’s-style address, the San Antonio Spurs guard delivered a message to Olympians and to his fellow Australians who are dealing with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

With the NBA season suspended, and serious travel restrictions in play, Mills posted a video on social media from his home in Texas, “where we’ve been self isolated for the past almost two weeks,” to respond to the Australian Olympic Committee’s advice to its athletes to prepare for the Tokyo Games being delayed to 2021.

Sitting on a comfortable chair, and wearing shorts and a sweat shirt with OZ printed on the front, the three-time Olympian commended the Australian committee for its “proactive approach in handling this unprecedented crisis.”

“This message is for everyone in Australia, fellow Australian athletes …. and of course, anyone else who’d like to listen,” Mills said. “I’m absolutely gutted that this crisis has affected the largest international sporting event in the world. But just like everyone, athlete or not, the health of all these people remain the top priority. We’re all in this together.”

Mills was measured in his message, delivered with an Australian-themed backdrop including his gold Boomers No. 5 jersey draped over the corner of a canvas of the Olympic rings covered with hundreds of signatures. On a small table, there’s a boxing kangaroo and a doll draped with Australia’s indigenous flags.

“To my teammates, do not be discouraged by this adversity. As an Olympic athlete, your goal remains the same: To represent our country the best way possible and strive to be your very best,” he said. “Your goal doesn’t change. Just regroup, regather and adjust your preparation plans. Stay positive.”

The coronavirus has infected more than 382,000 people and killed more than 16,500 around the world. It started in China late last year and took a while to reach to Australia, where the death toll increased to eight on Tuesday.

The government has shut down pubs, clubs, cinemas and restaurants, imposed travel restrictions and all but closed the borders. Officials are urging residents to stay at home, or close to home, and to keep a distance of 1.5 meters (5 feet) to other people.

“Please, stay at home, and keep your distance,” Mills said. “The better we can control this virus, the better we can look after each other. And the better us athletes will be able to prepare to represent you once the Tokyo Olympics arrive.”

His hands clasped together, he closed with a message of unity: “Tokyo together.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

BSC Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signings"

Tribes Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribes Help"

Students Connected

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students Connected"

Hearts on Windows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearts on Windows"

Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water"

Kara Sharff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Sharff"

Bismarck State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Basketball"

Monday, March 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Facebook Fitness Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook Fitness Group"

Funeral in Rugby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral in Rugby"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/23"

Photog Setbacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photog Setbacks"

Roosevelt Zoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roosevelt Zoo"

Sanford Tests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Tests"

Your #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader is right here.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader is right here."

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23"

Monday forecast: Warm & mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Warm & mostly sunny"

National COVID-19 Map

Thumbnail for the video titled "National COVID-19 Map"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge