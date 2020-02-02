Australian Open glance: Djokovic beats Thiem for 8th title

Novak Djokovic

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the final of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, early Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open’s final day:

Novak Djokovic won a record-extending eighth Australian Open title by coming back to beat 5th-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the championship match.

Djokovic improved to 16-0 in semifinals and finals at the Australian Open. He now has 17 major titles overall, behind only Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (19) among the men.

Thiem is now 0-3 in Grand Slam finals. He lost the 2018 and ’19 French Open finals to Nadal.

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Mild. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).

SUNDAY’S MEN’S FINAL

No. 2 Novak Djokovic beat No. 5 Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

8 — Record number of titles Novak Djokovic has won at Melbourne Park, where he’s unbeaten in the 8 finals he has contested.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I was on the brink of losing that match. … I didn’t feel that great.” Novak Djokovic on his call for the trainer in the third set. He rallied to beat Dominic Thiem in five sets.

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

