Babe Ruth World Series Tickets on Sale Now

People can now buy tickets for the 13-15 year-old Babe Ruth World Series baseball tournament to be held in Bismarck.

The tournament is scheduled for August 7th – 15th and will have eight regional champions from around the country, including a team from Bismarck and a team from MLB China.

Competition begins August 7th along with an opening ceremony featuring the 1969 World Series championship team from El Segundo, Calif.

Following the ceremony, Bismarck will play China at 8 p.m.

The championship game takes place August 15th. All games will take place at Bismarck’s Municipal Ballpark.

For a link to the schedule, CLICK HERE.

World Series tournament tickets are now on sale at the BPRD office, 400 E. Front Ave. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 7:30am-5 pm.

You can also call 701-222-6455 to purchase tickets. Or purchase tickets on site once the tournament begins. Tickets will not be sold online. All seats are general admission. For a link to ticket prices, CLICK HERE.

Volunteers are also needed. If you’re interested in volunteering contact Ethan Eberle at 701-415-0464 or eeberle@bisparks.org