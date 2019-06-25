Badlands Big Sticks off to blazing start

The Badlands Big Sticks are off to a hot start this season.

Despite the incredible offensive numbers so far, the team has barely played with each other for a month.

For most of the team, this is their first time playing in a summer all-star league, which could help them develop into better ball players.

“I knew it would be cool to come up here and play with some different guys,” says Third Baseman Garrett Dupuis. “Having a good time, and it’s been better than I thought. The community is behind us pretty well. It’s really fun to play at home.” “Being out in North Dakota, I’ve never been out here,” Pitcher Mason Schwellenbach says. “Just meeting guys from everywhere, it’s a great experience.”

The Big Sticks continue their great season when they head out on the road to face the Western Nebraska Pioneers.