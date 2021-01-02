College Basketball: Minot State Women looking for balanced scoring this season

The Minot State Women’s basketball team is set to open their 2021 season tomorrow afternoon. The Beavers travel to Southwest Minnesota State, but the Lady Beavers look to have team scoring this season to replace their leading scorer Mariah Payne.

“We have now a really balanced team, you cant count on just one individual, I think we could have a different scorer every night,” explains Head Coach Mark Graupe. “So a very balanced team and a very deep and just different and we’re going to run and the tempo is going to be greatly increased.

“I think as a team we can kind of come together and get those extra couple of points from everyone, I think that’s how we will fill that spot and not necessarily have one person that will do what Mariah did,” adds Senior Guard Bethany Theodore. “We got new girls coming in and all of the girls that are returners are able to step up.

Tip off is set for 4pm