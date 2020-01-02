Bengals, Lions staffs to coach in Senior Bowl

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 33-23. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The staffs of the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions will coach the Senior Bowl teams.

The Senior Bowl announced the coaches, who are assigned by the NFL, on Thursday. Coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals hold the No. 1 pick in the draft and Matt Patricia’s Lions pick third.

The Senior Bowl is an annual all-star game for senior NFL prospects. The NFL prioritizes teams based on draft order but wants the full staffs in place, which typically precludes teams with coaching turnover. That includes the Washington Redskins, who pick second.

Practices for the Senior Bowl give the staffs an up-close look at the prospects for a week. The Oakland Raiders, whose staff coached in the game last season, ended the season with eight Senior Bowl alums on their roster or practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3"

A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead"

New Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Treatment"

furry friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friday"

Kidder County vs Ellendale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County vs Ellendale"

Ice Jams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jams"

New Freeze

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Freeze"

Structure Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Structure Fire"

Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Beulah BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah BBall"

SM Boys BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Boys BBall"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Winter Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Firefighting"

Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under 100"

Western Woman of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Western Woman of the Year"

Snow Removal Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Issues"

Election Packet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Packet"

Bismarck Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Airport"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge