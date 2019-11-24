Bengals on verge of franchise mark they don’t want

Cincinnati Bengals fans wears paper bags on their heads during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Cincinnati Bengals have had some awful teams in their half-century of existence. The 2019 version is on the verge of one ugly franchise record.

If the Bengals fall to their archrivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium, they will drop to 0-11, the only winless team in the NFL. The Bengals have matched their worst start in club history and longest losing streak. Cincinnati has dropped 12 straight overall from last season, a club mark, and 17 of 18, the worst such stretch in its history.

The Steelers have won nine straight in the series, 12 of 13 and 17 of 20, including a first-round playoff win at Cincinnati in 2015 season. These Bengals, under first-year coach, Zac Taylor, can only dream of postseason appearances. They have the worst overall defense and worst rushing defense in the NFL.

