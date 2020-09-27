Betts leaves Dodgers game after being hit by pitch

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts flies out to right field during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts left Saturday night’s game after being hit by a pitch.

Betts was plunked in the left hip by Angels right-hander Julio Teheran leading off the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Betts stayed in and scored the first run after being forced in with the bases loaded on a walk by Teheran.

Betts was limping in the dugout. He was replaced by Kiké Hernández in right field to start the second.

Betts leads the Dodgers in home runs (16), runs (46) and stolen bases (10).

The Dodgers have won their eighth straight NL West title and clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

