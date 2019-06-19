Beyond The Sidelines: Blaine Steiner

Blaine Steiner has been an assistant coach for the Bismark Governors since 2004, but Blaine does many other things to give back to the Bismarck community. We take a look at some of the many hats he wears in this month’s Beyond the Sidelines.

Most players see Blaine as a coach, but he also serves as an athletic trainer.

“It’s been a really good fit,” Governors head coach Mike Skytland said. “I know his strengths and he does a lot of behind the scenes work and he does a lot of work on the field too.”

For the past 11 years, Blaine has been a PRN at Sanford Health.

“His years of education,” lead athletic trainer Samatha Stroh said. “His wealth of knowledge. His years of experience and just the passion that he has for the field of athletic training is invaluable.”

But Blaine does more than just tape ankles.

“[He orders] all the supplies for the Bismarck schools,” Bismarck High Athletic Trainer Alicia Wells said. “He does all the sports medicine meetings for all the big tournaments that we do. He also is our concussion specialist in Bismarck.”

For the past 10 years, when Blaine is not working as an athletic trainer or coaching baseball, he teaches students who wish to follow in his footsteps.

“I’ve known Blaine since 2009,” Wells said. “He was my taping teacher when I was in college.”

And the work does not stop. When he’s coaching the Bismarck Governors, he handles a lot of the adminstrative work.

“He’s somebody that I can run ideas off,” Skytland said, “and somebody that can tell me maybe if I’m doing something that he questions, he’s not scared to ask. It’s good to have somebody that is not just a yes man.”

I asked Blaine to interview for this story and he declined, which did not suprise those who know him best.

“Blaine doesn’t want the camera on him,” Stroh said, “doesn’t want to talk about himself. So not at all.”

Blaine will be in Omaha at the end of this week at the College World Series Lockerroom tournament.