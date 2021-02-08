Biden will invite Super Bowl champs Bucs, Lakers to White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — President Joe Biden will invite the new Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and last season’s NBA champions, the L.A. Lakers, to the White House once it is safe.

The White House made the announcement on Monday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it dangerous to host large-scale events at the White House, such as the traditional visits by championship-winning sports teams.

Meanwhile, the Lakers said in early January they looked forward to visiting the White House once Biden took office after reigning basketball teams had skipped the ceremonial visits during the four years former President Donald Trump held office.

