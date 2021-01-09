Bills beat Colts for first playoff win since ’95

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass as he is hit by Indianapolis Colts’ DeForest Buckner (99) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Buffalo Bills have won a playoff game for the first time in 25 years.

They held off Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 in the first of six wild card games this weekend.

After allowing two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the Bills defense stiffened in the final minute while the Colts were trying to into field goal range.

On fourth down from midfield, Rivers heaved a Hail Mary toward the goal line that was knocked down.

Buffalo’s last playoff win came on Dec. 30, 1995, when they beat the Miami Dolphins 37-22 in the wild card round.

Before Sunday, the Bills had lost six straight times in the playoffs, including a 22-19 overtime loss at Houston last year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

