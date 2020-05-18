Bills, Ole Miss lineman “Gentle Ben” Williams, 65, dies

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Robert Jerry “Ben” Williams Jr., former Buffalo Bills defensive end and the first African- American player to appear in a game at Mississippi, has died. He was 65.

Ole Miss announced in a release that Williams died Monday from natural causes at a Jackson, Mississippi, hospital. Affectionately known as “Gentle Ben,” he was the Rebels’ first black player to earn All-America honors as a first-team selection in 1975, and was also a three-time first team All-Southeastern Conference selection.

Williams is the Ole Miss career sacks leader with 37, including a single-season record of 18 in 1973, and a member of its Team of the Century.

Williams was drafted by Buffalo in the third round in 1976 and went on to spend his entire 10-year NFL career with the Bills, with 140 starts in 147 games.

He retired as the Bills’ career sacks leader with 45 1/2 before his record was shattered by Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, who went on to set the NFL career record. Smith often credited Williams for helping his development during his rookie season in 1985.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Williams earned his nickname because of his friendly off-field personality.

From Yazoo City, Mississippi, Williams and James Reed became the first black football players to enroll at Ole Miss in 1971. Williams played as a true freshman in 1972, while Reed made his debut the following year.

Athletic director Keith Carter recognized Williams’ achievements for breaking the football program’s race barrier and being the first black to be elected by the student body as Colonel Reb, a campus favorite honor now called Mr. Ole Miss. The Williams-Reed Football Foyer at the Olivia and Archie Manning Center honors the players’ contributions.

“Gentle Ben’s impact on our university, the SEC and college football as a whole is immeasurable,” Carter said in the release. “He was a great person, player and ambassador for our university, and will forever be beloved by Rebel Nation.”

Williams eventually returned to Jackson, where he owned a construction company. He served on several Ole Miss boards, and was active in local charities.

In 1992, he helped establish the Robert Ben Williams Minority Scholarship Endowment.

Williams was inducted into the Ole Miss and Mississippi sports halls of fame, and selected an SEC Legend in 2002.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18"

Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Drive"

Tick Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tick Season"

Meal Box Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meal Box Grant"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-18-20"

Good Day Dakota - 4-H family uses extra time to improve agricultural skills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Day Dakota - 4-H family uses extra time to improve agricultural skills"

Robert One Minute 5-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-18"

RICH HOVLAND- josh

Thumbnail for the video titled "RICH HOVLAND- josh"

A-TIPS AND TRICKS- TEA BALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "A-TIPS AND TRICKS- TEA BALL"

Dickinson Athletes read

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Athletes read"

Nascar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nascar"

DMV Still Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "DMV Still Open"

Mall getting back to normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mall getting back to normal"

New at Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "New at Harvest"

Event centers adjust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event centers adjust"

Robert One Minute 5-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-17"

Stanley boys golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley boys golf"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge