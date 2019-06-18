Bismarck Bucks shift focus to 2020

To indoor football, the Bismarck Bucks completed their first season in the Indoor Football League at 2-12, but head coach Rod Miller expects a better record next season.

Coach Miller says the organization is in a three-year plan. The first year was to established a foundation in the IFL.

This upcoming offseason, the Bucks plan to take advantage of a full offseason instead of just having two months to prepare. They also want to stay healthy at the quarterback position.

“We want to come out from the jump and have a team that is ready to compete from Day 1,” Miller said. “That will be getting those veteran guys in and getting some returning guys in that kind of know the system that way it gets us in a better position to start from the very beginning.”

Coach Miller also wanted to thank the fans for their support and he says they will be better in 2020.