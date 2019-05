Bismarck Larks off to 2-0 start Video

The Bismarck Larks improved to 2-0 after beating the Eau Claire Express on May 29 at Municipal Ballpark.

Bismarck Larks gave up three runs in the top of the third to fall behind, 3-0. The Larks responded by scoring 14 straight runs to win, 14-4.

Bismarck continues their four-game series with Eau Claire Express on May 30 at Municipal Ballpark.