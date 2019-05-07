Boys HS Track and Field: Do not look past Bismarck High

In boys' high school track and field, Bismarck High is having a very impressive year on the track, but it is not getting a lot of notice.

Part of the issues is how dominant the Century Patriots have been, but right behind the Patriots are the Bismarck High Demons. Bismarck has finished second in every meet they have entered this season.

Bismarck High is a very deep team this year. They look good on the track and that includes their impressive 4x200 meter relay team. In the field, they are led by senior shot putter Chase Dockter leading the way.

"Our hurdlers are off to a pretty good start," head coach Darrell Anderson said. "[Isaiah Olson] has been tremendous. Some of our half-milers are a little bit slow, but they are going to come around. Some of our distance [runners have] been pretty good. A few of our field events have been alright, but we got a long way to go."

The next time you will see the Demons on the track is Thursday at Dickinson.

